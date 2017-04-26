Downed trees, power lines briefly block Federal Way road

Two towering trees fell across a road in Federal Way late Tuesday, pulling down power lines and briefly blocking lanes.
The 150-foot trees came down shortly after 10 p.m. on South 312th Street at Seventh Avenue South.
No one was injured but a downed power line meant several homes in the neighborhood were without power, according to South King Fire & Rescue.
Puget Sound Energy crews responded to fix the power line while crews removed debris from the road.
It reopened after about an hour.
SKFR units onscene of tree across the roadway of S 312th Street at 7 Ave S. Please find alternate route. Power lines down. PSE assessing. pic.twitter.com/aBFpE2aEbz— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) April 26, 2017
