April 26, 2017 7:34 AM

Downed trees, power lines briefly block Federal Way road

By Stacia Glenn

Two towering trees fell across a road in Federal Way late Tuesday, pulling down power lines and briefly blocking lanes.

The 150-foot trees came down shortly after 10 p.m. on South 312th Street at Seventh Avenue South.

No one was injured but a downed power line meant several homes in the neighborhood were without power, according to South King Fire & Rescue.

Puget Sound Energy crews responded to fix the power line while crews removed debris from the road.

It reopened after about an hour.

