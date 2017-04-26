Local

April 26, 2017 12:08 PM

No active shooter at middle school in north Mason County; school remains on lockdown

By Rolf Boone

There is no active shooter at Hawkins Middle School in Belfair, Mason County, although the school remains on lockdown, according to various reports.

No injuries had been found, the Mason County Sheriff reported at 12:15 p.m. “We are clearing all buildings,” they said on Twitter.

Kiro 7 and The Kitsap Sun are reporting that the school is on lockdown and that the Mason County Sheriff is on scene.

A student was taken into custody at a high school on the same campus after reports that he had brought a gun to school, according to King 5.

School board director Dinah Espedal Griffey confirmed on Facebook that the student was in custody.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

