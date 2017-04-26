Woman driving on I-5 struck, seriously injured by falling tree

A woman driving south on Interstate 5 in Fife was hit by a falling tree and seriously injured Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The accident happened about 3 p.m. near where 70th Avenue East goes over I-5, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.
The woman lost consciousness after the tree hit her Toyota Prius, Bova said, but she was alert as medics were arriving. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
Three of the four southbound lanes of I-5 were closed because of the downed tree, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. They did not reopen until about 4:40 p.m.
Within 30 minutes, traffic backed up more than 3 miles up Interstate 5 into Federal Way, WSDOT posted on Twitter. Backups reached 10 miles by 4 p.m.
Fire crews and the WSDOT incident response team cleared the tree from the freeway, WSDOT spokesman Doug Adamson said.
A second vehicle was hit by the tree, but only sustained minor damage to its windshield and hood, Bova said. That driver was unhurt.
