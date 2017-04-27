Passengers injured when truck broadsides transit bus in Fife

A Pierce Transit bus was broadsided by a tractor-trailer in Fife early Thursday, injuring three bus passengers.
“I got tossed out of my seat,” Kathrine Walker said.
The accident took place on Port of Tacoma Road at Interstate 5 as the Route 500 bus traveled from Tacoma to Federal Way.
Walker was on the bus with her 7-year-old son, Wyatt. Although she was taking him to work with her, they decided to head back to their Hilltop Tacoma home after the crash.
At least 10 people were on the bus when it was hit, witnesses said.
“I thought it was going to flip over,” said Samuel Muche, a passenger and UW Tacoma student who was headed to work in Federal Way.
When passengers saw the accident about to occur, people jumped from their seats and screamed, they said. Walker said some seats were pushed in, injuring passengers.
Firefighters removed a large section of the bus’s exterior panels and placed it in the bus after all passengers were removed. A window on the bus was shattered.
After the accident, the tractor-trailer was parked on the freeway’s south-bound off-ramp. The grill and front end were heavily damaged.
The injured passengers were taken to local hospitals. The other passengers boarded a replacement bus.
No police agencies immediately responded to the scene.
Battalion Chief says three people transported with unknown injuries. People who walked off bus will get a new bus. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/MMykmLonnO— Joshua Bessex (@Bessex_Joshua) April 27, 2017
Comments