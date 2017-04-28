Neighbors of the Cushman Substation discuss potential landmark status

The North End Neighborhood Council will have a lengthy discussion on the nomination to designate the Cushman Substation and several other nearby pieces of public utility property as city landmarks at its meeting May 1.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in Trimble Hall at the University of Puget Sound.
There will be a presentation on the history of the Cushman Substation on North 21st Street, a presentation about the nomination to add that and other related pieces of utility property to the Tacoma Register of Historic Places, and opportunities for the community to weigh in on what they would like to see that site become in the future.
Tacoma architect Jeffrey Ryan nominated the Cushman building, the exterior of the adjacent Adams Substation, the surrounding sites, one of the old lattice power towers, and the interior condenser room of the Cushman building to be designated as city landmarks. Doing so would allow for more oversight of what happens to them in the future.
There is disagreement over how many of those elements should get the designation. City and Tacoma Public Utilities staff have said they don’t think the condenser room of the Cushman Substation should be included, because it was never a public space. Some residents have said they don’t think one of the lattice towers should be nominated.
