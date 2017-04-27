Local

April 27, 2017 12:53 PM

Postage stamp will go into total eclipse when touched

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

Tired of telling friends and family about the total solar eclipse coming in August?

Just send them a letter. They don’t even need to read it.

The U.S. Postal Service announced today that it is releasing a first-of-its-kind stamp that changes images when touched.

The Total Solar Eclipse Forever stamp commemorates the Aug. 21 eclipse. The stamp transforms from the black circle of an eclipsed moon into the full moon, from the heat of a finger.

Around 94 percent of the sun will be obscured in the South Sound. If you want to see the event in totality, you’ll need to head to Oregon, Idaho and other points on the 70-mile wide path.

The back of the stamp has a map of the eclipse’s path and times it will appear in some locations.

The stamp uses thermochromic ink that changes color based on temperature. The image reverts to the eclipse when it cools.

The stamp will be released June 20.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Three people transported after collision between semi and bus

Three people transported after collision between semi and bus 0:22

Three people transported after collision between semi and bus
Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School 0:49

Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School
Puyallup schools get video intercom system 1:33

Puyallup schools get video intercom system

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos