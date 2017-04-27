Postage stamp will go into total eclipse when touched

Tired of telling friends and family about the total solar eclipse coming in August?
Just send them a letter. They don’t even need to read it.
The U.S. Postal Service announced today that it is releasing a first-of-its-kind stamp that changes images when touched.
The Total Solar Eclipse Forever stamp commemorates the Aug. 21 eclipse. The stamp transforms from the black circle of an eclipsed moon into the full moon, from the heat of a finger.
Around 94 percent of the sun will be obscured in the South Sound. If you want to see the event in totality, you’ll need to head to Oregon, Idaho and other points on the 70-mile wide path.
The back of the stamp has a map of the eclipse’s path and times it will appear in some locations.
The stamp uses thermochromic ink that changes color based on temperature. The image reverts to the eclipse when it cools.
The stamp will be released June 20.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
