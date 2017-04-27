Ever walk a mile in high heels? You can do it for a cause Friday

Dozens of men and women will click and clack their way through Tacoma on Friday, walking in high heels to raise awareness for sexual assault.
The 12th annual event is sponsored by the Rebuilding Hope Sexual Assault Center of Pierce County. Participants meet at the Washington State History Museum and will walk a mile up Pacific Avenue.
“Walk A Mile In Her Shoes is a national event, we wanted to jump on board,” Rebuilding Hope office manager Renae Lusk said. “Basically this asks men to literally walk a mile in women’s shoes.”
Everyone is invited to participate.
“It’s really critical to open communication about sexualized violence and get as much community support involved,” Lusk said.
The 2016 event raised over $20,000 for the Rebuilding Hope center. The money goes toward paying 24-hour emergency hotline staffers, support staffers and for emergency supplies, such as clothing and food for survivors.
“This year we really want to focus on our sex trafficking response and awareness program. We are really trying to raise funds to expand that and keep that program going,” Lusk said.
The fundraising total on FirstGiving.com was just shy of $18,500 Thursday afternoon.
“Sexualized violence affects every single type of person. It knows no race, creed, gender or age,” Lusk said.
Before you go
Where: The walk starts at the Washington State History Museum, at 1911 Pacific Ave. Tacoma, WA 98402. Register online or an hour before the walk.
When: Noon- 2 p.m., Friday, April 28.
Cost: Participants will pay a $25 registration fee the day of the walk. It is free to watch.
For more information about the Rebuilding Hope Sexual Assault Center of Pierce County visit http://www.sexualassaultcenter.com/.
