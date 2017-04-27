Lakewood police officer kills himself, department announces

A Lakewood police officer killed himself earlier this week, the department announced Thursday afternoon.
The 40-year-old officer fatally shot himself Tuesday, according to Pierce County medical examiners.
The officer had worked for Lakewood Police Department since 2008 and worked as a police officer in Seattle before that.
The officer struggled with mental illness, the department stated in a Facebook post.
“He was a caring man who was known for his generosity and kind heart,” the post stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and we will pull together to make sure they get whatever support they need.”
