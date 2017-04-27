Karen Vialle seeks re-election to Tacoma School Board

Former Tacoma mayor Karen Vialle is running for re-election to the Tacoma School Board.
Vialle, 73, was first elected in 2011 and is finishing her first six-year term. In a news release she said she is committed to excellence in public schools.
“I'm excited to build on the successes we've achieved for the Tacoma schools,” she said in a statement. “Since 2011, graduation rates have increased from 54 percent to 85 percent, universal free pre-school has been established, and achievement gaps have been significantly reduced. I want to continue to work to ensure each child has the opportunity to thrive in our schools.”
According to the news release, during her time as board president, the Tacoma School Board was named National Board of Excellence for 2016-2017 by the Council of Urban Boards of Education.
Vialle has worked as assistant director of the Washington State Office of Financial Management, and executive director of Centro Latino. She served as mayor from 1990 to 1994 and is a lifelong Tacoma resident.
More information can be found on her website, www.reelectkarenvialle.com.
