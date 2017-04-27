Hooker Chemical pollution cleanup comment period extended

For the second time, state officials have pushed back the deadline for the public to comment on how extensively Occidental Chemical should be required to clean up a polluted Tideflats site.
The Department of Ecology will accept public input until June 26 on plans to clean up toxic chemicals around the former Hooker Chemical plant on the Hylebos Waterway. The extension was announced Thursday, which had been the deadline for comments. The extension was granted at the request of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, according to an Ecology press release.
Moving the deadline will allow for extended time to make comments on how to proceed with the scope of cleanup that will be required at Occidental Chemical’s expense. The agency is also taking comment on whether to sign off on the testing results for the soil and water around where the plant once stood. As an earlier News Tribune story detailed, an estimated 1 million pounds of toxic chemicals are thought to remain beneath the former plant site.
Proposals for cleaning it up run from about $110 million to more than $400 million. All options project the work to last for decades.
Questions or comments about the cleanup options described on the Ecology Department’s webpage about the pollution can be submitted to site manager Kerry Graber via email at kerry.graber@ecy.wa.gov or by mail to P.O. Box 47775, Olympia, WA 98504-7775.
