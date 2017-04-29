Growling dog lets firefighters know it’s still alive in Bonney Lake fire

Fire heavily damaged a Bonney Lake house Saturday morning but its occupants, including a dog, escaped injury.
East Pierce Fire crews found the four adult occupants of the house outside when they arrived at the fire in the 2100 block of 120th Street East.
“One dog still in house,” the fire department tweeted. “Appears to be alive based on growling.”
Moments later, the dog was removed and reunited with its owner.
“He was a lot more cooperative once he saw someone he knew,” East Pierce Fire Chief Bud Backer said.
Dog has been removed from house. He looks to be ok. pic.twitter.com/BAoJOYugGN— East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) April 29, 2017
Backer said fire damaged about half of the home’s interior, and smoke damaged the remainder.
Red Cross has been notified to assist the occupants, he said.
Working fire. 21000 120th St E. pic.twitter.com/RHav1PaIoE— East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) April 29, 2017
The 8:45 a.m. fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes.
A cat remains unaccounted for.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
