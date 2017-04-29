Local

April 29, 2017 9:31 AM

Growling dog lets firefighters know it’s still alive in Bonney Lake fire

By Craig Sailor

Fire heavily damaged a Bonney Lake house Saturday morning but its occupants, including a dog, escaped injury.

East Pierce Fire crews found the four adult occupants of the house outside when they arrived at the fire in the 2100 block of 120th Street East.

“One dog still in house,” the fire department tweeted. “Appears to be alive based on growling.”

Moments later, the dog was removed and reunited with its owner.

“He was a lot more cooperative once he saw someone he knew,” East Pierce Fire Chief Bud Backer said.

Backer said fire damaged about half of the home’s interior, and smoke damaged the remainder.

Red Cross has been notified to assist the occupants, he said.

The 8:45 a.m. fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes.

A cat remains unaccounted for.

