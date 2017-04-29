Trooper’s car hit while pulled over on Interstate 5

A state trooper’s vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 5 while pulled over to help a disabled vehicle Saturday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol said.
The trooper was pulled over on the left shoulder near the Portland Avenue exit in Tacoma when his vehicle was hit while traffic was backed up. He wasn’t hurt, a State Patrol spokeswoman said.
“We want people to be aware, because we’ve had quite a few in a short time span,” said Trooper Brooke Bova. Last week, a trooper was hit and required stitches, she said, and there have been about four similar incidents in the last month or so, she said.
The driver in Saturday’s incident wasn’t charged, but was issued a ticket, Bova said.
