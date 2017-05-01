Wet weekend ahead at 10 Tacoma parks

There’s only a slight chance of showers this weekend, but it’s guaranteed to be wet in Tacoma.
Metro Parks Tacoma will be opening its 10 spraygrounds for weekend use starting Saturday.
The facilities will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through the weekend of May 21, then open daily until Labor Day. (After that, they will be open weekends through the end of September.)
Metro Parks Tacoma’s spraygrounds are at the following locations:
▪ Franklin Park, 1201 S. Puget Sound Ave.
▪ Jefferson Park, 801 N. Mason Ave.
▪ Kandle Park, 2323 N. Shirley St.
▪ Norpoint Park, 4818 Nassau Ave. NE
▪ SERA Campus, 6002 S. Adams St.
▪ South Park, 4851 S. Tacoma Way
▪ Titlow Park, 8425 Sixth Ave.
▪ Verlo Playfield, 4321 McKinley Ave.
▪ Wapato Hills Park, 6231 S. Wapato St.
▪ Wright Park, 501 S. I St.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments