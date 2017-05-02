How to get a $1 Jimmy John’s sub

If sandwiches are your thing, get over to Jimmy John’s this afternoon.
Tuesday is the restaurant’s Customer Appreciation Day, which means made-to-order subs are $1 plus sales tax at participating locations from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Available through the deal are menu items No. 1-6, Plain Slims and BLT.
Each customer is limited to buying one eight-inch sub at a time, but Jimmy John’s said you can go through the line again if you want a second sub.
Long lines are expected but should move “freaky fast,” according to the website.
When you find out it’s $1 Sub Day at participating Jimmy John’s locations on May 2nd from 4pm-8pm pic.twitter.com/s15Xu7JDKq— Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) April 28, 2017
This is the second year Jimmy John’s has held Customer Appreciation Day.
Here are some of the participating locations in Pierce and South King counties:
▪ 4027 Tacoma Mall Blvd., Suite F, Tacoma. 253-471-3000
▪ 3411 S. 23rd St., Suite A, Tacoma. 253-272-2022
▪ 1708 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. 253-572-9800
▪ 7925 S. Hosmer St., Suite A, Tacoma. 253-473-4700
▪ 3800 Bridgeport Way W., Suite C, University Place. 253-566-7060
▪ 4802 Pacific Highway E., Suite B, Fife. 253-926-6771
▪ 8520 Steilacoom Blvd., Suite 100, Lakewood. 253-582-1111
▪ 5114 Point Fosdick Drive NW, Suite B, Gig Harbor. 253-858-8960
▪ 12009 Meridian Ave. E, Puyallup. 253-845-1000
▪ 31889 Gateway Center Blvd. S., Federal Way. 253-946-1500
▪ 6029 41st Division Drive, Fort Lewis. 253-301-4314
▪ 15005 Main St. E., Suite 103, Sumner. 253-863-9999
▪ 1186 Outlet Collection Drive SW, Suite 110, Auburn. 253-288-0800
▪ 1835 Auburn Way N., Suite A, Auburn. 253-939-3000
▪ 229 Washington Ave. N., Kent. 253-852-8000
▪ 21100 84th Ave. S., Suite 100, Kent. 253-872-9900
