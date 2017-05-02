Local

May 02, 2017 7:19 AM

How to get a $1 Jimmy John’s sub

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

If sandwiches are your thing, get over to Jimmy John’s this afternoon.

Tuesday is the restaurant’s Customer Appreciation Day, which means made-to-order subs are $1 plus sales tax at participating locations from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Available through the deal are menu items No. 1-6, Plain Slims and BLT.

Each customer is limited to buying one eight-inch sub at a time, but Jimmy John’s said you can go through the line again if you want a second sub.

Long lines are expected but should move “freaky fast,” according to the website.

This is the second year Jimmy John’s has held Customer Appreciation Day.

Here are some of the participating locations in Pierce and South King counties:

▪ 4027 Tacoma Mall Blvd., Suite F, Tacoma. 253-471-3000

▪ 3411 S. 23rd St., Suite A, Tacoma. 253-272-2022

▪ 1708 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. 253-572-9800

▪ 7925 S. Hosmer St., Suite A, Tacoma. 253-473-4700

▪ 3800 Bridgeport Way W., Suite C, University Place. 253-566-7060

▪ 4802 Pacific Highway E., Suite B, Fife. 253-926-6771

▪ 8520 Steilacoom Blvd., Suite 100, Lakewood. 253-582-1111

▪ 5114 Point Fosdick Drive NW, Suite B, Gig Harbor. 253-858-8960

▪ 12009 Meridian Ave. E, Puyallup. 253-845-1000

▪ 31889 Gateway Center Blvd. S., Federal Way. 253-946-1500

▪ 6029 41st Division Drive, Fort Lewis. 253-301-4314

▪ 15005 Main St. E., Suite 103, Sumner. 253-863-9999

▪ 1186 Outlet Collection Drive SW, Suite 110, Auburn. 253-288-0800

▪ 1835 Auburn Way N., Suite A, Auburn. 253-939-3000

▪ 229 Washington Ave. N., Kent. 253-852-8000

▪ 21100 84th Ave. S., Suite 100, Kent. 253-872-9900

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Editor's Choice Videos