Wallet anonymously returned to Tacoma man 13 years later

Thirteen years after a Tacoma man lost his wallet, it showed up in his mailbox with a note.
The anonymous do-gooder told Dean McAuley he found the wallet years ago outside a Mexican restaurant in Langley and spent time tracking down McAuley’s address.
Inside the wallet was a driver’s license, credit cards, bank numbers and $11. Nothing had been stolen.
McAuley, now a firefighter with Valley Regional Fire Authority, barely remembers losing the wallet. He thinks it happened while on a scuba diving trip about the same time he was starting his career.
“I’d love to find this person,” McAuley told KING 5. “I would say thank you for giving my son an example that’s going to go on for generations. It has nothing to do with the money, it has nothing to do with a wallet. It has to do with character.”
The note was written on a hotel notepad from the Inn at Langley on Whidbey Island and folded inside McAuley’s wallet. It was dated March 29.
McAuley’s wife, Stacy, opened the package first and called her husband at work to tell him what was inside.
Here’s what the note said: “Mr. McAuley, I found your wallet outside a Mexican restaurant years ago. I made several attempts to get it back to you, to no avail. I was reluctant to give it to your bank or the local police, as they would not make any attempt to return it to you. Just recently, I found it in my desk at work and found your address on the Pierce County assessor’s website. I apologize it took so long, but I had actually forgot about it after a while.”
McAuley said he’ll hold on to the note and pass it down to his son one day.
“This note, I’m going to save forever, and it’s always going to be about doing the right thing when nobody is looking,” he told KING 5.
Good karma seems to be coming back around for McAuley.
In September 2015, he and a few others fixed up an old bike and presented it to a restaurant employee who had his bicycle stolen while working.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments