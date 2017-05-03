Former NBA star Brandon Roy shot while reportedly shielding children from gunfire

Former NBA All-Star guard Brandon Roy was shot last weekend in California while reportedly shielding children from gunfire.
He is expected to recover.
The former University of Washington standout and Portland Trail Blazer is the basketball coach at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle.
ESPN and KING-TV reported that Roy returned to Washington after treatment in Southern California.
According to USA Today Roy was apparently hit in the leg outside his grandmother’s Los Angeles home.
Roy played in the NBA, mostly with the Trail Blazers, for six seasons.
The team issued a statement on the shooting:
“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”
Roy was a three-time All-Star and the 2006-07 NBA rookie of the year.
During his first year as coach, Roy took the undefeated Nathan Hale boys basketball team to the Class 3A state title in March at the Tacoma Dome.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
