Rollover crash closes three lanes of state Route 16

A woman and her daughter were taken to local hospitals after a rollover crash Wednesday evening on state Route 16 in Tacoma, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Their vehicle rolled over going eastbound near the Union Avenue exit about 6:30 p.m., closing the two left lanes going that direction and the left lane going west, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said. The lanes were closed for nearly an hour.
The woman and her daughter were taken to the hospital as a precaution, Bova said. They were able to get out of the overturned vehicle on their own before aid crews arrived.
The woman was not impaired at the time of the crash, Bova said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments