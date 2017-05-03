Woman injured in Parkland rollover crash, State Patrol says

An erratic driver was injured after her vehicle rolled over on Pacific Avenue in Parkland on Wednesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The one-car crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on state Route 7 and 116th Street South, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.
The woman’s car rolled onto the driver’s side after the crash and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue personnel had to extricate her from the vehicle.
“It looks like she went off the road, ramped herself up a wall, hit a pole and landed the car on the driver’s side,” Central Pierce spokesman Brian Levings said.
The woman was unconscious when fire crews arrived, Levings said, and did not regain consciousness until after she was cut from the car.
The woman was transported to Tacoma General Hospital, Levings said, though she had no visible injuries.
The woman had been speeding through Parkland and passing in turn lanes before the crash, Bova said.
Witnesses told Central Pierce medics the woman had been vaping and appeared to be impaired before the crash, Levings said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments