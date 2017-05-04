Series of small quakes shake Kitsap County

A series of small temblors shook Kitsap County in the last 24 hours, with five earthquakes and six minor aftershocks causing no known damage.
The first one – a 3.3-magnitude quake 1.4 miles east of Bremerton - struck at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
That was followed 11 minutes later with a 2-magnitude quake about two miles from Bremerton.
Then at 3:05 p.m., a 2.3-magnitude registered 2.9 miles northeast of Bremerton.
Two more were recorded early Thursday in the same area.
One temblor, a 2.8-magnitude, rattled the area at 12:43 a.m. A 2.9-magnitude came at 6:17 a.m.
At least six minor earthquakes also struck the area, the Seismic Network said.
Although several people called 911 in Kitsap County, dispatchers said there is no evidence of injuries or damage.
