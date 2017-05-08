Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold

Real estate broker James Pitts III shows the fully remodeled Tacoma home he just sold, desiccated birds and all. It was the childhood home of serial murderer Ted Bundy.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps?

Politics & Government

Reporter Melissa Santos sits down with freshman state Rep. Morgan Irwin, a Seattle police officer, to get his take on proposed changes to Washington's law on police use of deadly force. Is our state's bar for prosecuting police too high? Also: Can millennials really not find stamps when it comes time to vote in Washington's all mail-elections? And what's the most embarrassing mistake he's made in his first few months at the Capitol? As always, there are tater tots. Filmed at Charlie's Bar and Grill in Olympia.

Car-to-car shooting in Lakewood

Crime

Lt. Chris Lawler of Lakewood Police Department describes Tuesday what is known about a car-to-car shooting near Steilacoom Boulevard and South Tacoma Way.

Watch 2017 Tacoma City Marathon champs

Local

Ben Mangrum of Tacoma adds local marathon to his long list of running accomplishments. Tacoma's Kathryn Flyte won the women's race. The half marathon champs: David Lyons of Seattle and Laura Shore of Puyallup.

