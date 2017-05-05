Elderly Chehalis man missing since Wednesday

An 87-year-old Chehalis man has been missing since Wednesday and authorities fear for his safety because he possibly suffers from dementia.
Warren Neal was last seen about 10 p.m. Wednesday at his home near the 100 block of Fircrest Road. His family reported him missing early Friday.
Neal often takes walks in wooded areas around his house but Lewis County sheriff’s deputies are unsure whether someone may have picked him up or given him a ride.
The family’s vehicles are all accounted for.
Due to possible dementia, deputies said Neal may not be able to provide personal information to people he speaks with.
He was believed to be wearing khaki pants and New Balance running shoes.
Anyone with information on Neal’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jeff Humphrey at 360-880-2910.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments