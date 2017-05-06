Motorcyclist calls 911 after leg-breaking, 100-foot fall on Mountain Highway

Crews are preparing to rescue a motorcycle rider who crashed down a steep slope off the Mountain Highway and broke his leg Saturday afternoon.
“The motorcyclist is the one who called 911,” said Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova. “He is conscious and alert, but he can’t get up the embankment.”
Troopers, along with fire and rescue crews, are on the scene in the vicinity of 416th Street East, near the Ohop Grange. The highway’s southbound lane is blocked, Bova said.
The man is 100 feet down an embankment, she said.
