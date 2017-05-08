Seattle climber dies in fall on Mount Hood

A 32-year-old Seattle man died Sunday after sliding 600 feet from near the summit of Mount Hood in Oregon, according to The Oregonian.
The climber has not been identified.
He was near the Hogsback area when he fell, about 650 shy of the summit.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 11:30 a.m. about the accident and sent a search team up the mountain. Rescuers from Mount Hood Ski Patrol and Portland Mountain Rescue also responded.
The climber was flown to a Portland-area hospital, where he died.
The Hogsback is a steep snow ridge climbers ascend to reach the Pearly Gates, which are chutes leading to the top of the mountain.
Mount Hood is Oregon’s tallest peak and attracts more than 10,000 climbers each year. In the last decade, 16 people have died on Hood’s slopes, according to Willamette Week.
