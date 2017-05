facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold Pause 0:22 House gutted in Monday morning fire 1:20 Millionaire developer-turned-philanthropist Fred Roberson isn’t done giving new life to Tacoma’s landmarks 0:53 Puyallup teacher first in state to reach Hall of Fame 0:34 Trailer burns in Parkland fire 1:56 Fox Island church explores white privilege 0:20 Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume 1:12 Tacoma's new Wright Park pedestrian bridge installed 1:29 Spreading smiles one rock at a time Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Tacoma firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com