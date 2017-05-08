Trailer burns in Parkland fire

Central Pierce firefighters respond to a trailer home fire in Parkland.
Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps?

Politics & Government

Reporter Melissa Santos sits down with freshman state Rep. Morgan Irwin, a Seattle police officer, to get his take on proposed changes to Washington's law on police use of deadly force. Is our state's bar for prosecuting police too high? Also: Can millennials really not find stamps when it comes time to vote in Washington's all mail-elections? And what's the most embarrassing mistake he's made in his first few months at the Capitol? As always, there are tater tots. Filmed at Charlie's Bar and Grill in Olympia.

Car-to-car shooting in Lakewood

Crime

Lt. Chris Lawler of Lakewood Police Department describes Tuesday what is known about a car-to-car shooting near Steilacoom Boulevard and South Tacoma Way.

