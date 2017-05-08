Local

May 08, 2017 1:29 PM

2 critically injured in Federal Way crash

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

and Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

A head-on collision Monday afternoon critically injured two people and closed state Route 99 for hours, according to South King Fire & Rescue.

The crash happened about 1:35 p.m. on Pacific Highway South, South King Fire spokesman Jeff Bellinghausen said.

Federal Way police closed SR 99 between South 340th and South 344th streets after the collision. The closure was expected to last into the evening commute, spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said.

The two critically injured people were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment, Bellinghausen said.

One person is in very serious condition, Schrock said, and the other has improved to serious condition but is expected to survive.

Federal Way police are investigating the collision.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

