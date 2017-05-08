Dog rescued after falling over bluff in Point Defiance Park

A dog tumbled 60 feet down a bluff in Point Defiance Park Monday and was rescued by Tacoma firefighters.
Its owner was walking the older Border Collie in the park – something they do regularly – when the dog got too close to the edge and fell over.
Several passersby got a rope and were attempting to rappel down the cliff themselves to reach the dog when an off-duty Tacoma Fire lieutenant spotted them and advised them to wait.
After a 911 call, the Fire Department’s technical rescue team responded and were able to bring the dog up safely.
The Collie did not appear to be injured.
