May 08, 2017 1:42 PM

Dog rescued after falling over bluff in Point Defiance Park

By Stacia Glenn

A dog tumbled 60 feet down a bluff in Point Defiance Park Monday and was rescued by Tacoma firefighters.

Its owner was walking the older Border Collie in the park – something they do regularly – when the dog got too close to the edge and fell over.

Several passersby got a rope and were attempting to rappel down the cliff themselves to reach the dog when an off-duty Tacoma Fire lieutenant spotted them and advised them to wait.

After a 911 call, the Fire Department’s technical rescue team responded and were able to bring the dog up safely.

The Collie did not appear to be injured.

