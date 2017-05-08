Motorcyclist flown to Harborview after head-on collision, State Patrol says

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday night after a head-on collision with a car on state Route 302 north of Vaughn on the Key Peninsula, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened about 8:45 p.m. at SR 302 and Wright Bliss Road KPN, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.
The State Patrol had received reports of an erratic motorcyclist on SR 302 before the collision, Bova said.
The motorcyclist was thrown 30 feet into the woods after the crash and was found bleeding from the mouth.
Key Peninsula firefighters arranged for the motorcyclist to be flown by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
