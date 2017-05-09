Sea otter to make splash at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

An adorable sea otter will make a splash at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium this week as he trades Seattle for Tacoma.
Sekiu, 5, was born at the Seattle Aquarium but moved south Monday so he could be a companion for Tacoma-raised Libby, 6.
Libby, a Southern sea otter, was abandoned in the wild and came to Point Defiance in 2011 from Monterey Bay Aquarium. She has been living behind the scenes while Rocky Shores is renovated.
“We want visitors to come to the zoo to appreciate the power and beauty of these marine mammals as they watch walruses swim, hear a California sea lion bark or see sea otters tumbling in the water,” said Karen Goodrowe Beck, the zoo’s general curator.
There are an estimated 125,000 sea otters in the wild.
