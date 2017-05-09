Motorcyclist injured in Key Peninsula crash was trying to pass car

A 52-year-old motorcyclist who was seriously injured Monday night tried to pass a vehicle before colliding head-on with a car on state Route 302 north of Vaugh on the Key Peninsula, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened about 8:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of SR 302 at Wright Bliss Road KPN.
Troopers received reports of an erratic motorcyclist on SR 302 prior to the collision, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.
Investigators determined the motorcyclist was traveling west when he tried to pass a vehicle on a curve. He crashed head-on into a Volkwagon Touareg when he tried to re-enter the westbound lane.
The motorcyclist was thrown 30 feet into the woods after the crash. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries.
His 2017 Harley Davidson FLHXS was totaled.
The driver of the Volkswagon, a 62-year-old Tacoma man, was not injured. Neither was his passenger, a 61-year-old woman.
