Teen’s tweet for free chicken nuggets sets record

A 16-year-old boy seeking free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s now has the most retweeted tweet of all time – and some free nuggs.
Carter Wilkerson’s tweet broke the record about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and had more than 3.4 million and counting.
In April, he tweeted at Wendy’s to ask how many retweets he’d need to get free chicken nuggets for a year. The fast-food chain told him 18 million, and Wilderson told them to “Consider it done.”
HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017
His tweet went viral and earned widespread international attention as people tried to help the teen reach his goal.
Twitter created a #NuggsForCarter emoji. Google did a nugget-inspired Google Doodle. Wendy’s pledged to donate $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption if Wilkerson’s tweet broke the record.
Wilkerson might not have gotten 18 million retweets, but Wendy’s seemed impressed by his count. They tweeted at him Tuesday, “That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done.”
The teen’s tweet surpassed Ellen DeGeneres’ tweet from the Oscars in 2014 showing a selfie with Bradley Cooper.
If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014
She embraced the mock competition and invited Wilkerson on her show in mid-April to provide him with gifts she jokingly said she’d take back if Wilkerson’s tweet surpassed hers, according to Business Insider.
Because kale couldn’t have set the record for Retweets.— Twitter (@Twitter) May 9, 2017
Congrats, @carterjwm. #nuggsforcarterhttps://t.co/KeC0cLLsYy pic.twitter.com/PQ9QMoifZz
Congratulations to @carterjwm who just broke @TheEllenShow's record for most retweeted tweet on @Twitter #NuggsForCarter pic.twitter.com/gwKyq8zmfP— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) May 9, 2017
