May 10, 2017 6:36 AM

More quakes shake Key Peninsula

By Stacia Glenn

Another series of small earthquakes were recorded on the Key Peninsula early Wednesday, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The largest among them was a 3.4-magnitude that rattled the region at 1:14 a.m., about two miles from Bremerton.

A 2.7-magnitude temblor struck at 4:18 a.m. a little over three miles from Bremerton.

A week ago, four minor quakes hit the same area.

On May 3, the Seismic Network reported a 3.3 and a 2-magnitude. On Thursday, a 2.8 and a 2.9 ratted the Key Peninsula in the morning.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

