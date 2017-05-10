More quakes shake Key Peninsula

Another series of small earthquakes were recorded on the Key Peninsula early Wednesday, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
The largest among them was a 3.4-magnitude that rattled the region at 1:14 a.m., about two miles from Bremerton.
A 2.7-magnitude temblor struck at 4:18 a.m. a little over three miles from Bremerton.
A week ago, four minor quakes hit the same area.
On May 3, the Seismic Network reported a 3.3 and a 2-magnitude. On Thursday, a 2.8 and a 2.9 ratted the Key Peninsula in the morning.
There were no reports of damage or injuries.
