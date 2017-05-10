Look at this $28 million ‘farm’ for sale on Vashon

The most expensive residential real estate for sale in the state will impress even those with a deep enough pocketbook to afford the 525-acre property on Vashon Island.
Misty Isle Farms is listed at $28 million with Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty in Kirkland.
That’s a bargain compared with the $43 million it listed for in 2014, or the $125 million the owners sought in 2007, just as the housing bubble peaked.
“Any place on the West Coast, any large property of that size near a major city, would typically sell for $100 million or more,” Brad Vancour, the listing agent, told The Seattle Times in 2015. “We’re trying to attract an international buyer for that property at that price.”
The estate features eight homes, including the 6,500-square-foot main residence with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also has private lakes with six bridges, 8 miles of hiking and horseback riding trails, a driving range, 12,000-square-foot car-and-carriage showroom and pastures for horse and cattle.
Not to mention the 2,200-foot landing strip for airplanes and helipad, in case you need to fly for your daily commute.
Oh, and the “landscape art sanctuary” featuring more than 3,000 trees and hundreds of plants and flowers.
The late Seattle magnate Thomas J. Stewart created Misty Isle from 47 parcels. He was known for building Services Group of America, a food-distribution conglomerate that was one of the state’s biggest privately held businesses.
Stewart lived on the Vashon property with his family and hosted annual picnics for the Republican Party of Pierce, King and Snohomish counties, The Seattle Times reported.
He pleaded guilty in 1998 to laundering about $100,000 in contributions through employees and paid a $5 million fine, which at the time was the third-highest financial penalty in the nation’s history, according to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Stewart eventually moved the company’s headquarters to Arizona, where he, his wife and 5-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash in 2010.
His son, who is in charge of the company and estate, put Misty Isle Farms back on the market.
When Sotheby’s last tried to sell the estate, the firm promoted Misty Isle Farms as a luxury property to buyers in Shanghai, according to the Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber.
No word on where it is being promoted this time.
The second most expensive home listing in Washington is a $22.6 million home on Mercer Island with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
