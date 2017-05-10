Local

May 10, 2017 8:00 AM

MultiCare hires California doctor to run its Eastern Washington purchases

By Derrick Nunnally

Tacoma-based MultiCare has hired a doctor-turned-executive from California to oversee its purchase on the east side of Washington.

David O’Brien, currently president of Providence St. Joseph Health-Humboldt, will move to Spokane in June to help integrate the nonprofit’s new purchases into its health care structure.

MultiCare is in the process of a $425 million purchase of Rockwood Health Systems, including Deaconess Hospital, Valley Hospital and the Rockwood Clinic chain of 12 offices.

The deal is expected to close this summer, if state regulators approve it.

About 3,600 people work at the facilities MultiCare is buying. All three entities operate independently, according to MultiCare.

O’Brien currently supervises an integrated medical group that includes two hospitals in California. His duties with MultiCare will focus on coordinating the new acquisitions with each other and MultiCare’s existing operations, the nonprofit said.

Derrick Nunnally: 253-597-8693, @dcnunnally

