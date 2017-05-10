Local

May 10, 2017 3:28 PM

Closures of I-705 and ramps for River Road could snarl Mother’s Day traffic

By Derrick Nunnally

dnunnally@thenewstribune.com

If you’re taking Mom out for lunch this weekend for Mother’s Day, it would be wise to scout the travel route carefully.

An array of city and state road projects will close several busy area routes for large chunks of the weekend, detouring traffic and adding drive time to many South Sound weekend travel plans.

Begin with downtown Tacoma’s arterials: both lanes of Interstate 705 northbound will be closed from 4 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday for crews to grind away and replace the freeway’s asphalt.

The area under repair, and closed to traffic, stretches from the South 11th Street overpass of the Murray Morgan Bridge to the Schuster Parkway off-ramp.

Addtionally, state paving work will shut the I-705 ramp onto I-5 north from Friday night until Monday morning. The I-705 ramp to southbound State Route 7 is slated for overnight closures Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Freeways outside Tacoma’s center won’t be spared the inconvenience.

Northbound Interstate 5’s offramp onto state Route 167 — that’s exit 135 onto River Road — is to close Friday night to Monday morning for state crews to install drainage under the ramp. East 28th Street will be closed overnight Saturday but should reopen by midday Sunday.

All the construction plans and closures will depend on the weather. The state Department of Transportation will decide at noon Friday whether the work is a go.

Derrick Nunnally: 253-597-8693, @dcnunnally

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What $28 million buys you in Washington state

What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:20

What $28 million buys you in Washington state
Multi-car collision on Pacific Avenue sends one car off road 0:18

Multi-car collision on Pacific Avenue sends one car off road
Amtrak's Coast Starlight is back on track 0:46

Amtrak's Coast Starlight is back on track

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos