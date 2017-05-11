Piano-playing dog helps keep 107-year-old University Place woman young

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:14 Semitrailer accident snarls I-5 traffic Pause 0:23 Semitrailer accident snarls I-5 traffic 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 0:25 Rain clouds roll in over Mount Rainier 1:13 Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway 2:02 Key Peninsula Council opens office in Key Center to serve community 0:56 Puyallup girl sees her future at Aviation Day 1:12 Tacoma's new Wright Park pedestrian bridge installed Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Ruth Hofto, of University Place, has always liked to throw a party and entertain friends. Now, on May 12 at the University Place Senior Center, a party will celebrate her 107th birthday. Dean J. Koepfler dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com