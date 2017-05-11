A part of WW2 history lands at the Olympic Flight Museum
Picture-perfect weather was the order of the day as the WW2-era, B-17G bomber "Aluminum Overcast" prowled the skies over the South Sound with a series of three combined media and guest flights. Staging from the Olympic Flight Museum and operated by the EAA Cascade Warbird Squadron #2, the historic bomber will be offering public tours and rides May 12-14. A B-17 tail gunner during the war, 93-year-old Fred Parker of Lacey, recounts that time
Steve Bloomsbloom@theolympian.com
