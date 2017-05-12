Pierce County sheriff’s deputy kills himself while on investigation

A longtime Pierce County sheriff’s deputy took his life Friday while in Yakima on department business, according to the department.
Deputy Kory Shaffer, 47, ended his life with a self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said in a statement.
“Department members are with Deputy Shaffer’s family at this incredibly difficult time, and we also have department members in Yakima to assist there as well,” Troyer said.
Shaffer has been with the department since 2000. He was named Officer of the Year in 2007 for his work investigating meth labs.
Troyer said Shaffer was highly respected and well liked.
“His sudden passing is shocking to us all,” he said.
“This is hard loss for our department and for the community,” Sheriff Paul Pastor said. “It is a sad reminder that besides facing physical dangers, our people and other first responders also face a wide and difficult array of emotional and spiritual dangers.
“I thank the community and the other departments in the region for their kindness and support.”
