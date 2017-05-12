Semi driver killed in I-5 crash identified

A semi driver who died Thursday in a crash on Interstate 5 that shut down the freeway for nearly five hours has been identified as Bradley John Donovan.

Donovan, 46, of Kalama was traveling north when he rear-ended a box truck just south of 72nd Street. The box-truck then spun and struck a sedan and an SUV, according to the State Patrol.

The semi hit a barrier separating north- and southbound lanes and the container it was carrying separated from the chassis and hit the semitrailer’s cab. The chassis slid into the northbound lanes while the cab and contained came to rest in the southbound lanes.

Donovan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other drivers reported minor pains but did not want to be taken to the hospital.

Troopers do not know what caused Donovan to rear-end the other truck.

The collision snarled traffic in both directions until all lanes opened at 4:15 p.m.