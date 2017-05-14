3-car crash kills father, infant; mother seriously hurt, State Patrol says

A 3-car head-on collision near Bellingham killed a father and infant and injured a mother Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The collision happened about 10:30 a.m. on state Route 542, the Mount Baker Highway, about 19 miles northeast of Bellingham.
The father and infant died at the scene of the crash, State Patrol spokeswoman Heather Axtman tweeted.
State Patrol troopers told KIRO-TV that a woman in her 20s was driving her car on the highway while her husband and infant child followed in his car.
An SUV driven by an older man going the opposite way suddenly crossed the center line. The woman’s car sideswiped the SUV, but the husband’s car hit it head-on.
The child was properly restrained in a rear-facing car seat.
The mother’s car ended up on its roof, the Bellingham Herald reported. She has serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Bellingham.
The driver of the SUV was critically injured and also taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center. Troopers have not determined whether the man had a health emergency or was intoxicated.
The highway was closed as the investigation into the collision is ongoing.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments