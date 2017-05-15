A bit more rain, then sun – at last in Western Washington

The words we’ve all waited for in the forecast — warm and dry — have arrived.
But they’re still a few days off.
First there’s another in a seemingly endless line of storms that will drench Western Washington.
A cold front was expected to move in about midnight Monday and bring one-half to one inch of rain to the lowlands.
“Rain will be widespread and steady until it passes,” according to the National Weather Service.
Mountains could see more than a foot of snow above 6,000 feet through Tuesday (May 16). The snow level should drop to 3,000 feet by late Monday.
Stevens Pass and White Pass will get the most powder. Forecasters said Stevens will receive five inches, and White Pass and the Paradise area of Mount Rainier National Park could get 10 inches.
Just a few inches of snow are expected to fall in Snoqualmie Pass.
Thunderstorms could return Tuesday, along with 22-mph winds and a high of 55 degrees in Tacoma.
By Wednesday, the rain will move out and that elusive sunshine will return.
“This will mark the start of a drier and warmer weather trend,” the Weather Service said.
Not only will the rain stay away for a few days, but also temperatures this weekend should hit the low 70s.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
