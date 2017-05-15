Local

May 15, 2017 12:10 PM

Crash between semi and car near SR 18 injures 2

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

Two people were hurt Monday when a car and a semi truck collided on Interstate 5 in Federal Way, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened about noon on northbound Interstate 5 just south of state Route 18.

One of the injured people needed to be freed from the car, South King Fire & Rescue said.

The crash caused six-mile backups, according to the state Department of Transportation. All lanes were clear by 1 p.m.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Editor's Choice Videos