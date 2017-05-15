Crash between semi and car near SR 18 injures 2

Two people were hurt Monday when a car and a semi truck collided on Interstate 5 in Federal Way, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened about noon on northbound Interstate 5 just south of state Route 18.
One of the injured people needed to be freed from the car, South King Fire & Rescue said.
The crash caused six-mile backups, according to the state Department of Transportation. All lanes were clear by 1 p.m.
We're backed up into the Fife area due to previous crash on NB I-5 near SR 18. Follow @wsdot_traffic for updates. pic.twitter.com/fk5MK2ZpbF— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) May 15, 2017
