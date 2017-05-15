Fatal crash closes SR 3 near Shelton all day

One person was killed and another person was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a three-car head-on collision early Monday north of Shelton, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. six miles north of Shelton on state Route 3, state patrol spokeswoman Kiesha Conan said. SR 3 was closed until just after 3 p.m.
One driver died at the scene, one was taken to Harborview in Seattle by helicopter, and a third driver was unhurt, Conan said.
The circumstances that led to the crash are unknown, Conan said. Investigators were still at the scene at 3 p.m.
