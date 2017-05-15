Local

May 15, 2017 3:18 PM

Fatal crash closes SR 3 near Shelton all day

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

One person was killed and another person was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a three-car head-on collision early Monday north of Shelton, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. six miles north of Shelton on state Route 3, state patrol spokeswoman Kiesha Conan said. SR 3 was closed until just after 3 p.m.

One driver died at the scene, one was taken to Harborview in Seattle by helicopter, and a third driver was unhurt, Conan said.

The circumstances that led to the crash are unknown, Conan said. Investigators were still at the scene at 3 p.m.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

