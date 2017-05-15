1 killed in SR 167 wreck involving semitruck, 3 vehicles

One person was killed Monday evening in a four-vehicle wreck on a state Route 167 offramp in Pacific, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened on the southbound SR 167 exit to Ellingson Road at 6:59 p.m., State Patrol spokesman Rick Johnson said.
A semitruck coming up the offramp hit a car, which then hit two other vehicles, Johnson said. The driver of the first car is the person who was killed.
“It was not a pretty scene,” Johnson said.
The semitruck driver was not found to be intoxicated, and State Patrol troopers are searching to see if the truck suffered a mechanical failure.
“We obviously firmly believe it’s the semi’s liability here, but why this happened, that’s what we’re trying to find out,” Johnson said.
After a preliminary investigation, Troopers believe a semitruck driver caused the crash, Johnson said. That driver is being evaluated by State Patrol drug recognition experts.
The offramp is expected to be open by 10 p.m..
The investigation is ongoing.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments