Smoke pours out of the entrance of a Kent restaurant late Monday.
Smoke pours out of the entrance of a Kent restaurant late Monday. Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Courtesy
Smoke pours out of the entrance of a Kent restaurant late Monday. Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Courtesy

Local

May 16, 2017 7:03 AM

Kent restaurant damaged in two-alarm fire

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A second-alarm fire caused serious smoke and heat damage inside a Kent restaurant late Monday, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

The blaze broke out about 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Central Avenue South.

Thick smoke poured from the building, and crews scrambled to knock down the flames.

Two teams entered from separate doors while another team cut a hole in the roof to release smoke and heat.

“Their combined attack on the fire slowed the fire’s progress and eventually allowed the crews to extinguish the fire,” Deputy Fire Marshal Keith Kepler wrote in a news release.

It’s unknown what started the fire.

No one was injured.

Police blocked off Central Avenue North from East Meeker and East Smith streets for more than an hour while firefighters battled the blaze.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Key Peninsula Council opens office in Key Center to serve community

Key Peninsula Council opens office in Key Center to serve community 2:02

Key Peninsula Council opens office in Key Center to serve community
New executive director welcomes you to Helping Hand House 1:30

New executive director welcomes you to Helping Hand House
Prayers and memories say goodbye to Bellarmine's historic grass field 1:33

Prayers and memories say goodbye to Bellarmine's historic grass field

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos