Kent restaurant damaged in two-alarm fire

A second-alarm fire caused serious smoke and heat damage inside a Kent restaurant late Monday, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
The blaze broke out about 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Central Avenue South.
Thick smoke poured from the building, and crews scrambled to knock down the flames.
Two teams entered from separate doors while another team cut a hole in the roof to release smoke and heat.
“Their combined attack on the fire slowed the fire’s progress and eventually allowed the crews to extinguish the fire,” Deputy Fire Marshal Keith Kepler wrote in a news release.
It’s unknown what started the fire.
No one was injured.
Police blocked off Central Avenue North from East Meeker and East Smith streets for more than an hour while firefighters battled the blaze.
