Sale of Puyallup Valley farm will help in battle against flooding

Pierce County buys 80-year-old family farm as a key piece of a flood control plan near the Puyallup River. Owners Robert and Joanne Dimond share memories of the former dairy farm founded by Joanne's grandfather. Michael Simpson msimpson@thenewstribune.com

