Olympia police investigating possible human foot found on West Bay Drive

Olympia police are investigating a possible human foot found on West Bay Drive, a spokesman for the department said on Wednesday.
A size 12 Nike shoe with bones in it was found in the 2000 block of West Bay Drive Northwest on log yard property operated by a business called Dunlap Towing, Lt. Paul Lower said.
Crews were removing bundles of logs from the water about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when the shoe was discovered, he said.
Thurston County Coroner Office staff were also on scene, Lower said.
If the bones are determined to be human, it would be the second consecutive week in which human remains have turned up in Budd Inlet. Last week a body was found in lower Budd Inlet near the Port Plaza, which was later identified as Terrance Haycraft, 35.
Haycraft had no known address, according to the coroner.
Many similar missing feet have been found in British Columbia.
Coroner Gary Warnock said investigators are still trying to determine whether it’s a human foot. He also said there was no connection between it and Haycraft’s body.
