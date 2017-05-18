A man flees down the offramp for South 38th Street on Thursday afternoon after leaving an ambulance where medics were attempting to involuntarily commit him to custody, according to Tacoma police.
May 18, 2017 3:34 PM

Man makes break from ambulance, police say

By Kenny Ocker

He didn’t want to go. That much was clear.

A man who Tacoma police had attempted to have involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment fled from an ambulance Thursday afternoon, according to Tacoma police.

Officers saw the man on the shoulder of Interstate 5 near the South 38th Street exit about 2 p.m., then had him transported by ambulance to Saint Joseph Medical Center, spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

Shortly after being put into the ambulance, the man got out and fled while yelling he didn’t want to be shot, Cool said.

He got a short way up the offramp to South 38th Street but was taken into custody again nearby.

