Man makes break from ambulance, police say

He didn’t want to go. That much was clear.
A man who Tacoma police had attempted to have involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment fled from an ambulance Thursday afternoon, according to Tacoma police.
Officers saw the man on the shoulder of Interstate 5 near the South 38th Street exit about 2 p.m., then had him transported by ambulance to Saint Joseph Medical Center, spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Shortly after being put into the ambulance, the man got out and fled while yelling he didn’t want to be shot, Cool said.
He got a short way up the offramp to South 38th Street but was taken into custody again nearby.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments