May 19, 2017 8:36 AM

Man rescued 90 feet up South Hill tree after losing consciousness

By Craig Sailor

Pierce County firefighters and police spent part of Thursday night rescuing a suicidal man who had climbed 90 feet up a tree.

Police were called around 10 p.m. to the tree at 160th Street East and 74th Avenue East in the South Hill area.

Shortly after police asked for assistance, the man fell, hit his head and appeared to be unconscious, Central Pierce Central Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesman Brian Levings said.

After securing the man with a safety harness, he was brought down using the fire department’s ladder truck.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

