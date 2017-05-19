Man rescued 90 feet up South Hill tree after losing consciousness

Pierce County firefighters and police spent part of Thursday night rescuing a suicidal man who had climbed 90 feet up a tree.
BREAKING: Firefighters and police spent several hours rescuing a suicidal man that climbed 80 feet up a tree in #Puyallup last night. pic.twitter.com/uOKBGDPTIK— Pierce County FF's (@IAFF726) May 19, 2017
Police were called around 10 p.m. to the tree at 160th Street East and 74th Avenue East in the South Hill area.
Shortly after police asked for assistance, the man fell, hit his head and appeared to be unconscious, Central Pierce Central Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesman Brian Levings said.
After securing the man with a safety harness, he was brought down using the fire department’s ladder truck.
CPFR responded to call for suicidal male up in a tree last night. L68 able to safely retrieve patient without incident. pic.twitter.com/ANQJNgztNz— Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) May 19, 2017
