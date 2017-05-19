Cayuse Pass opens but Chinook snowed in until June

Fasten your seat belts: It’s now possible to make a circle drive around Mount Rainier again.
State Route 123 over Cayuse Pass opened to traffic on Friday, the Washington state Department of Transportation reported.
But drivers won’t be able to detour to Yakima anytime soon. Chinook Pass on state Route 410 will remain closed into June due to snow and avalanche concerns.
Last week’s fresh snow dealt WSDOT crews a setback.
Crews cleared over 20 feet of snow from Route 123. They also had to repair and repave parts of Route 410, reinstall road signs and clear branches and rocks that came down during the winter closure.
Despite summer-like weather on the way drivers should be prepared for winter driving conditions, WSDOT said.
